230513-N-WM182-2009 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors man the phone-and-distance line on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|7795371
|VIRIN:
|230513-N-WM182-2009
|Resolution:
|5013x3581
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Nimitz Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 53 of 53], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
