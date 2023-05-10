Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 50 of 53]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230513-N-XK462-1268 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 flies near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 16:43
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 53 of 53], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

