230513-N-WM182-2013 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Emilie Strasineer, left, from Cincinnati, and Seaman Clay Newmyer, right, from Minden, Nev., stand watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at sea. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 16:43 Photo ID: 7795369 VIRIN: 230513-N-WM182-2013 Resolution: 2331x3496 Size: 2.15 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Replemishment at Sea [Image 53 of 53], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.