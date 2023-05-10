Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

230513-N-XK462-1168 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) U.S. Navy aircraft fly near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during an aerial change of command ceremony for the "Blue Diamonds" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

