Flight Operations

230513-N-PA221-1105 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA