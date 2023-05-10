Sailor in the Indo-Pacific

230513-N-BI507-1105 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the "Mighty Shrikes" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 taxis on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carson Croom)

Location: PHILIPPINE SEA