    America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 15 of 15]

    America Fest 2023: Day 1

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.1682

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A festival attendee poses for a photo in a static display during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. America Fest is an opportunity for the local community to meet U.S. service members, see advanced static aircraft up close, learn about Kadena’s mission and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)

    Date Taken: 03.30.1682
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 08:06
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    festival
    community
    outreach
    America Fest

