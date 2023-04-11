A festival attendee poses for a photo in a static display during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. America Fest is an opportunity for the local community to meet U.S. service members, see advanced static aircraft up close, learn about Kadena’s mission and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.1682 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 08:06 Photo ID: 7754999 VIRIN: 230422-F-KG439-1002 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 14.66 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.