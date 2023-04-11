A festival attendee poses for a photo in a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker static display during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. America Fest is an opportunity for the local community to meet U.S. service members, see advanced static aircraft up close, learn about Kadena’s mission and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.1682
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2023 08:06
|Photo ID:
|7754997
|VIRIN:
|230422-F-KG439-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.16 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
