An attendee of America Fest 2023 participates in a helicopter flying simulation in the STEM Hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. The 18th Wing unveiled its first STEM Hangar; an exhibit hall full of hands-on experiences designed to inspire youth to learn more about science, technology, engineering and mathematics through demonstrations from units across Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.1682
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2023 08:06
|Photo ID:
|7754993
|VIRIN:
|230422-F-PW483-1026
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT