    America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 6 of 15]

    America Fest 2023: Day 1

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Soldier informs festival attendees on their role in the defense of Japan during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. The two-day event was open to the public and enabled attendees to learn about the U.S. military’s role in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

