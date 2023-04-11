America Fest 2023: Day 1

Festival attendees tour a U.S. Air Force C130J Super Hercules static display during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. America Fest is Kadena Air Base’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)

