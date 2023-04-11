Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 14 of 15]

    America Fest 2023: Day 1

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Festival attendees tour a U.S. Air Force C130J Super Hercules static display during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. America Fest is Kadena Air Base’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)

    This work, America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    festival
    community
    outreach
    America Fest

