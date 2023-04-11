Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 11 of 15]

    America Fest 2023: Day 1

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A member from the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron briefs festival attendees about the technology they use to support the 18th Wing during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 08:06
    Photo ID: 7754995
    VIRIN: 230422-F-PW483-1057
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    festival
    community
    outreach
    America Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT