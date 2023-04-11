A member from the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron briefs festival attendees about the technology they use to support the 18th Wing during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 08:06 Photo ID: 7754995 VIRIN: 230422-F-PW483-1057 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.29 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.