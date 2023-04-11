Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 2 of 15]

    America Fest 2023: Day 1

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.1682

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A Festival attendee speaks to a U.S. Air Force pilot in front of an F-15E Strike Eagle static display during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. America Fest is an opportunity for the local community to meet U.S. service members, see advanced static aircraft up close, learn about Kadena’s mission and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 03.30.1682
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 08:07
    Photo ID: 7754986
    VIRIN: 230422-F-VQ804-1699
    Resolution: 7094x4729
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    festival
    community
    outreach
    America Fest

