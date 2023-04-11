A Festival attendee speaks to a U.S. Air Force pilot in front of an F-15E Strike Eagle static display during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. America Fest is an opportunity for the local community to meet U.S. service members, see advanced static aircraft up close, learn about Kadena’s mission and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.1682
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2023 08:07
|Photo ID:
|7754986
|VIRIN:
|230422-F-VQ804-1699
|Resolution:
|7094x4729
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT