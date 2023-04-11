Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Fest 2023: Day 1

    America Fest 2023: Day 1

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An attendee of America Fest 2023 participates in a helicopter flying simulation in the STEM Hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. The 18th Wing unveiled its first STEM Hangar; an exhibit hall full of hands-on experiences designed to inspire youth to learn more about science, technology, engineering and mathematics through demonstrations from units across Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    This work, America Fest 2023: Day 1, by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    festival
    community
    outreach
    America Fest

