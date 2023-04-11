America Fest 2023: Day 1

A festival attendee holds their child up to get a closer look at a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle static display during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. The two-day event was open to the public and enabled attendees to learn about the U.S. military’s role in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)

