    America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 10 of 15]

    America Fest 2023: Day 1

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A festival attendee poses for a photo inside of a 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pave Hawk static display during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. The 33rd RS supports the 18th Wing’s mission by providing combat search and rescue and personnel recovery capabilities, ensuring that KAB is ready to provide support to Allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    This work, America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    festival
    community
    outreach
    America Fest

