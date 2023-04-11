America Fest 2023: Day 1

A festival attendee poses for a photo inside of a 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pave Hawk static display during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. The 33rd RS supports the 18th Wing’s mission by providing combat search and rescue and personnel recovery capabilities, ensuring that KAB is ready to provide support to Allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

