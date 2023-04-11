Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 7 of 15]

    America Fest 2023: Day 1

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Festival attendees tour U.S. Air Force static displays during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. America Fest is an opportunity for the local community to meet U.S. service members, see advanced static aircraft up close, learn about Kadena’s mission and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 08:06
    Photo ID: 7754991
    VIRIN: 230422-F-VQ804-1257
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.9 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1
    America Fest 2023: Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    festival
    community
    outreach
    America Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT