Festival attendees tour U.S. Air Force static displays during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. America Fest is an opportunity for the local community to meet U.S. service members, see advanced static aircraft up close, learn about Kadena’s mission and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 08:06 Photo ID: 7754991 VIRIN: 230422-F-VQ804-1257 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.9 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 19 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America Fest 2023: Day 1 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.