230412-N-WU964-1083 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Austin Thompson, from Montezuma, Georgia, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), applies polyresin compound on the deck of the pilot house aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 04:05 Photo ID: 7737671 VIRIN: 230412-N-WU964-1083 Resolution: 2945x2104 Size: 1.29 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Hometown: MONTEZUMA, GA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply polyresin compound aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) [Image 29 of 29], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.