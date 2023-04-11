Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event [Image 15 of 29]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr. 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230411-N-BR419-1024 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2023) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), participate in a pre-deployment information fair during a command picnic while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 11, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 04:05
    Photo ID: 7737648
    VIRIN: 230411-N-BR419-1024
    Resolution: 4224x3055
    Size: 476.85 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event [Image 29 of 29], by PO3 Oswald Felix Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    MWR
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Command Picnic

