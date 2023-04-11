230411-N-BR419-1254 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2023) Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band’s “Orient Express Contemporary Rock Ensemble” perform at the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), command picnic while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 11, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 04:05
|Photo ID:
|7737655
|VIRIN:
|230411-N-BR419-1254
|Resolution:
|4605x2190
|Size:
|491.25 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event [Image 29 of 29], by PO3 Oswald Felix Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT