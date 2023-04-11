230412-N-WU964-1027 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Glenda Chavarria, from Las Vegas, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prepares to apply polyresin compound to the deck of the pilot house aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 04:05
|Photo ID:
|7737668
|VIRIN:
|230412-N-WU964-1027
|Resolution:
|6702x4473
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply polyresin compound aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) [Image 29 of 29], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
