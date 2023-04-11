USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event

230411-N-BR419-1084 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Samuel Blitz, left, from Garrettsville, Ohio, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Juan Velandia, from Clermont, Florida, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), play a game of Corn Hole during a command picnic while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 11, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

