USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event

230411-N-BR419-1068 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Lazaro Arellano, left, from San Jose, California, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Deven Baslock, from Newburgh, New York, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), wrestle in inflatable sumo suits during a command picnic while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 11, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

