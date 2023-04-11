USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event

230406-N-BR419-1290 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 6, 2023) Aviation Boatswains Mate (Equipment) Airman Greysen Williams, right, from Oxford, Kansas, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jacob McEwen, from Royal Oak, Michigan, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), play tug-of-war with the students of Sullivan’s Elementary School during a community relations event, while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 6. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

