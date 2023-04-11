Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply polyresin compound aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) [Image 28 of 29]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply polyresin compound aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230412-N-WU964-1074 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Austin Thompson, from Montezuma, Georgia, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pours polyresin compound on the deck of the pilot house aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 04:05
    Photo ID: 7737670
    VIRIN: 230412-N-WU964-1074
    Resolution: 2405x3006
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Hometown: MONTEZUMA, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply polyresin compound aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) [Image 29 of 29], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a command picnic
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply polyresin compound aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply polyresin compound aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply polyresin compound aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply polyresin compound aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply polyresin compound aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    PRC
    USS Robert Smalls

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT