USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a community relations event

230411-N-BR419-1122 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2023) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation employees serve Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and their families during a command picnic while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 11, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

