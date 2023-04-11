USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply polyresin compound aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

230412-N-WU964-1016 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Glenda Chavarria, from Las Vegas, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Kendel Kinsey, from Loganville, Georgia, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prepare to apply polyresin compound to the deck of the pilot house aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

