    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training [Image 22 of 22]

    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Ohio Army National Guard special operators, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, perform fast-rope operations out of a CH-47 Chinook at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Oct. 22, 2022. Fast-roping is a technique for descending a thick rope, allowing troops to deploy from a helicopter in places where the aircraft cannot touch down. Special operators with the 2-19th SF Group train to respond to homeland threats, disasters or other assigned domestic missions as directed by their respective governors by means of land, air or water. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 23:08
    Photo ID: 7729888
    VIRIN: 221022-Z-SM034-963
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Ohio National Guard
    Fast Rope
    Special Forces
    Airborne

