OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

Ohio Army National Guard special operators, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, perform fast-rope operations out of a CH-47 Chinook at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Oct. 22, 2022. Fast-roping is a technique for descending a thick rope, allowing troops to deploy from a helicopter in places where the aircraft cannot touch down. Special operators with the 2-19th SF Group train to respond to homeland threats, disasters or other assigned domestic missions as directed by their respective governors by means of land, air or water. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

