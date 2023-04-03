Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training [Image 21 of 22]

    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2022

    Photo by Spc. Olivia Lauer 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Ohio Army National Guard special operator, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, preps himself to conduct fast-rope operations at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Oct. 22, 2022. Fast-roping is a technique for descending a thick rope, allowing troops to deploy from a helicopter in places where the aircraft cannot touch down. Special operators implement unconventional operations by land, air and sea during combat or peacetime as members of elite teams. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 23:08
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Ohio National Guard
    Fast Rope
    Special Forces
    Airborne

