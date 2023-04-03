Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training [Image 3 of 22]

    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Karl Mason 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Ohio Army National Guard special operator with Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, falls safely above the landing zone after jumping from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Camp Atterbury, Ind. on Oct. 22, 2022. 19th Special Forces Group trains, equips and deploys operators to all corners of the world for training and deployments to conduct special warfare operations globally as directed by the U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Karl Mason / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 23:09
    Photo ID: 7729867
    VIRIN: 221022-Z-WM779-934
    Resolution: 2560x1638
    Size: 549.04 KB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Karl Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    Ohio National Guard
    Fast Rope
    Special Forces
    Airborne

