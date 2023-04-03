Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training [Image 8 of 22]

    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Karl Mason 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Ohio Army National Guard special operator with Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, practices fast-roping out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Camp Atterbury, Ind. on Oct. 22, 2022. This training allows operators to deploy from a helicopter in places where the aircraft cannot touch down. 19th Special Forces Group trains, equips and deploys operators to all corners of the world for training and deployments to conduct special warfare operations globally as directed by the U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Karl Mason Mason / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 23:09
    Photo ID: 7729873
    VIRIN: 221022-Z-WM779-959
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Karl Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training
    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Fast Rope
    Special Forces
    Airborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT