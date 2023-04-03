OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

Ohio Army National Guard special operators, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, prepare to begin fast-rope operations at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Oct. 22, 2022. Fast-roping is a technique for descending a thick rope, allowing troops to deploy from a helicopter in places where the aircraft cannot touch down. Special operators with the 2-19th SF Group are highly intelligent and highly trained professionals capable of reaching objectives by land, air and water. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

