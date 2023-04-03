OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

Ohio Army National Guard special operators, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, descend from the sky while performing airborne operations at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Oct. 22, 2022. Airborne operations consist of the movement and delivery by air, into an objective area, of combat forces and their administrative support for the execution of tactical and strategic missions. Special operators with the 2-19th SF Group are highly intelligent and highly trained professionals capable of reaching objectives by land, air and water. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 10.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2023