OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

An Ohio Army National Guard special operator, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, overlooks the landing site for airborne operations at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Oct. 22, 2022. Airborne operations consist of the movement and delivery by air, into an objective area, of combat forces and their administrative support for the execution of tactical and strategic missions. Special operators with the 2-19th SF Group trains, equips and deploys operators to all corners of the world for training and deployments to conduct special warfare operations globally as directed by the U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

