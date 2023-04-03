An Ohio Army National Guard special operator, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, assesses his location during airborne and fast rope training exercises at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Oct. 22, 2022. Special operators implement unconventional operations by land, air and sea during combat or peacetime as members of elite teams. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2023 23:08
|Photo ID:
|7729883
|VIRIN:
|221022-Z-SM034-604
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|10.08 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT