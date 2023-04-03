Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training [Image 17 of 22]

    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Ohio Army National Guard special operator, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, assesses his location during airborne and fast rope training exercises at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Oct. 22, 2022. Special operators implement unconventional operations by land, air and sea during combat or peacetime as members of elite teams. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    Ohio National Guard
    Fast Rope
    Special Forces
    Airborne

