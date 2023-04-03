An Ohio Army National Guard special operator, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, assesses his location during airborne and fast rope training exercises at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Oct. 22, 2022. Special operators implement unconventional operations by land, air and sea during combat or peacetime as members of elite teams. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 23:08 Photo ID: 7729883 VIRIN: 221022-Z-SM034-604 Resolution: 5184x3888 Size: 10.08 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.