OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

Ohio Army National Guard special operators, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, exit a CH-47 Chinook while conducting fast-rope operations at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Oct. 22, 2022. Fast-roping is a technique for descending a thick rope, allowing troops to deploy from a helicopter in places where the aircraft cannot touch down. Special operators with the 2-19th SF Group train to be elite, multipurpose forces, equipped to deploy operators to all corners of the world for training and deployments to conduct special warfare operations globally as directed by the U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

