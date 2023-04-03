An Ohio Army National Guard special operator, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, descends from a CH-47 Chinook while conducting fast-rope operations at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Oct. 22, 2022. Fast-roping is a technique for descending a thick rope, allowing troops to deploy from a helicopter in places where the aircraft cannot touch down. Special operators with the 2-19th SF Group train to respond to homeland threats, disasters or other assigned domestic missions as directed by their respective governors by means of land, air or water. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 23:08 Photo ID: 7729885 VIRIN: 221022-Z-AZ941-2002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 21.07 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.