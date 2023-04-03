OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

Ohio Army National Guard special operators with Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, practice fast-roping out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Camp Atterbury, Ind. on Oct. 22, 2022. This training allows operators to deploy from a helicopter in places where the aircraft cannot touch down. 19th Special Forces Group trains, equips and deploys operators to all corners of the world for training and deployments to conduct special warfare operations globally as directed by the U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Karl Mason / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

