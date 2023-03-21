Senior Airman Nicholas Patterson, a member of the 157th Security Forces Squadron, plots points on a navigation chart March 21, 2023 in Center Stafford, New Hampshire. The teams completed First Aid, day and night land navigation, patrolling, and close quarters battle during the final exercise of the training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7696729
|VIRIN:
|230321-Z-TW741-3028
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces Sharpens Skills [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
