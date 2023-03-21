Security Forces Sharpens Skills

From Left, Master Sgt. Kraig Hoag and Tech Sgt. Michael Johnson, both defenders assigned to the 157th Security Forces Squadron, score shooting range targets March 19, 2023, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Members of the squadron participated in a four day training event which included combatives, First Aid, range shooting, navigation, patrolling, close quarters battle, as well as various other events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

