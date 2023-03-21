Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces Sharpens Skills [Image 16 of 23]

    Security Forces Sharpens Skills

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    From Left, Master Sgt. Kraig Hoag and Tech Sgt. Michael Johnson, both defenders assigned to the 157th Security Forces Squadron, score shooting range targets March 19, 2023, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Members of the squadron participated in a four day training event which included combatives, First Aid, range shooting, navigation, patrolling, close quarters battle, as well as various other events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:41
    VIRIN: 230319-Z-SP601-3241
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Sharpens Skills [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces

