Defenders assigned to the 157th Security Forces Squadron conduct a dismounted patrol March 21, 2023 at Center Strafford, NH. The squadron conducted four days of training held both in classroom setting, as well as in the field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:41 Photo ID: 7696727 VIRIN: 230321-Z-TW741-3024 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 0 B Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Forces Sharpens Skills [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.