    Security Forces Sharpens Skills [Image 20 of 23]

    Security Forces Sharpens Skills

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders assigned to the 157th Security Forces Squadron practice combatives March 19, 2023, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The squadron conducted four days of training to help the Airmen develop new skills, as well as hone their existing skill sets. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:41
    VIRIN: 230319-Z-SP601-3036
    Location: US
