Security Forces Sharpens Skills

Defenders assigned to the 157th Security Forces Squadron practice combatives March 19, 2023, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The squadron conducted four days of training to help the Airmen develop new skills, as well as hone their existing skill sets. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

Date Taken: 03.18.2023