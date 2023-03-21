Security Forces Sharpens Skills

Senior Airman Ryan Larose, a defender with the 157th Air Refueling Wing, checks for simulated injuries during the final accumulating exercise March 21, 2023, at Center Strafford, New Hampshire. The Airmen spent four days as a team training in combatives, First Aid, range shooting, navigation, patroling, and close quarters battle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|03.20.2023
|03.23.2023 10:41
|7696736
|230321-Z-TW741-3032
|5001x3327
|0 B
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US
|1
|0
