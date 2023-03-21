Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Forces Sharpens Skills [Image 22 of 23]

    Security Forces Sharpens Skills

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ryan Larose, a defender with the 157th Air Refueling Wing, checks for simulated injuries during the final accumulating exercise March 21, 2023, at Center Strafford, New Hampshire. The Airmen spent four days as a team training in combatives, First Aid, range shooting, navigation, patroling, and close quarters battle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:41
    Photo ID: 7696736
    VIRIN: 230321-Z-TW741-3032
    Resolution: 5001x3327
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Sharpens Skills [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills
    Security Forces Sharpens Skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT