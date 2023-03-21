Defenders assigned to the 157th Security Forces Squadron simulate a dismounted patrol March 20, 2023 at Center Strafford, New Hampshire. The squadron conducted four days of training held both in classroom setting, as well as in the field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2023 Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:41 Photo ID: 7696724 VIRIN: 230320-Z-SP601-3061 Resolution: 5182x3454 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Forces Sharpens Skills [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.