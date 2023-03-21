Security Forces Sharpens Skills

Senior Airman Robert Owen, a defender assigned to the 157th Security Forces Squadron, fires a M4 assault rifle March 19, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Airmen assigned to the squadron participated in stress shooting during a four day training event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

