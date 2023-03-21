Senior Airman Robert Owen, a defender assigned to the 157th Security Forces Squadron, fires a M4 assault rifle March 19, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Airmen assigned to the squadron participated in stress shooting during a four day training event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7696717
|VIRIN:
|230319-Z-SP601-3166
|Resolution:
|4976x3317
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces Sharpens Skills [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
