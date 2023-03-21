Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces Sharpens Skills

    Security Forces Sharpens Skills

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Robert Owen, a defender assigned to the 157th Security Forces Squadron, fires a M4 assault rifle March 19, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Airmen assigned to the squadron participated in stress shooting during a four day training event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:41
    Photo ID: 7696717
    VIRIN: 230319-Z-SP601-3166
    Resolution: 4976x3317
    Location: US
    This work, Security Forces Sharpens Skills, by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Security Forces

