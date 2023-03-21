Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces Sharpens Skills [Image 23 of 23]

    Security Forces Sharpens Skills

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders assigned to the 157th Security Forces Squadron enter a simulated hostile environment March 21, 2023 at Center Strafford, New Hampshire. The entire squadron conducted four days of training encompassing combatives, First Aid, range shooting, navigation, patrolling, and close quarters battle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US
    This work, Security Forces Sharpens Skills [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Security Forces

