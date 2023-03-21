Security Forces Sharpens Skills

Defenders assigned to the 157th Security Forces Squadron enter a simulated hostile environment March 21, 2023 at Center Strafford, New Hampshire. The entire squadron conducted four days of training encompassing combatives, First Aid, range shooting, navigation, patrolling, and close quarters battle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

Date Taken: 03.20.2023
Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US