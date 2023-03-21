Senior Airman Mitchell De Angelis, a defender with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, rallies with his team during a patrol March 21, 2023, at Center Strafford, New Hampshire. The Airmen woke up before dawn for the final accumulating exercise of a four-day training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:41 Photo ID: 7696694 VIRIN: 230321-Z-TW741-3013 Resolution: 5030x4024 Size: 0 B Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Forces Sharpens Skills [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.