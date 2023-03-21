Security Forces Sharpens Skills

Senior Airman Victoria Johnson, a defender with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, provides part of a 360-degree security around the exercise barrier March 21, 2023. The entire squadron trained together for four days and demonstrated proficiency in a variety of critical combat skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|03.20.2023
|03.23.2023 10:41
|7696721
|230321-Z-TW741-3027
|5030x4024
|0 B
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US
|3
|0
