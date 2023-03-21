Defenders assigned to the 157th Security Forces Squadron all participated in a readiness training March 20, 2023 at Center Strafford, New Hampshire. The squadron conducted four days of exercises held both in a classroom setting, as well as in the field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2023 Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:41 Photo ID: 7696725 VIRIN: 230320-Z-SP601-3045 Resolution: 5872x3915 Size: 0 B Location: NH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Forces Sharpens Skills [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.