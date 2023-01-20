20th MSG crushes deadline with rapid club renovation

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron excavate damaged sewage lines at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 20, 2023. The U.S. Air Force 20th Mission Support Group removed three trees and overcame turbulent weather to complete the reconstruction of the Carolina Skies Club infrastructure in time for the club to reopen ahead of the Airman Leadership School graduation scheduled for the next day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

